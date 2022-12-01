Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the October 31st total of 363,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Veris Gold Stock Performance
Veris Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Veris Gold
