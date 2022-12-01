Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Short Interest Update

Veris Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:YNGFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the October 31st total of 363,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Veris Gold Stock Performance

Veris Gold has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Veris Gold

Veris Gold Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper properties. Its principal assets include the Jerritt Canyon gold mine located in Elko, Nevada; and the Ketza River property located in the Yukon Territory in Canada.

