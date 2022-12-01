Venus USDC (vUSDC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28.42 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 30th. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.68 million and $28.42 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0217345 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,936,556.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

