Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $204,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CINF. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $110.96 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day moving average is $107.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

