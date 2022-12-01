Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $202,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.3% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Arista Networks by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332 shares in the company, valued at $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,558 shares of company stock worth $8,932,281. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $139.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

