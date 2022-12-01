Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 127,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 52,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,308. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.23.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

