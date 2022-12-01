Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lakeside Advisors INC.

Lakeside Advisors INC. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $374.39. The stock had a trading volume of 113,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

