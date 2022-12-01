Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by MKT Advisors LLC

MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $372.73. 84,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,906,274. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.42 and a 200 day moving average of $359.77.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

