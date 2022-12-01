Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $372.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,274. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

