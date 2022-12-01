Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $485,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $196.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.67.

