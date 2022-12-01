Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,579,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $196.39. 1,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,603. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.67.

