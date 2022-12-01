Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Keb Asset Management LLC

Keb Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after acquiring an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,856,794 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699,674 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $431,952,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.51. 44,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,146,087. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.03. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.