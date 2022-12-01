Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 31st total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $71,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,158. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund has a 1-year low of $158.95 and a 1-year high of $220.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.58.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.757 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

