Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7,468.5% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 139,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 137,346 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,199. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.38 and its 200-day moving average is $178.96.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

