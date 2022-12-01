Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VYM opened at $113.15 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

