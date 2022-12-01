Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Lpwm LLC

Lpwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lpwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.50. The stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,802. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

