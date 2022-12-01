Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Trading Up 10.5%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.90 and last traded at $61.90. Approximately 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Value Line Stock Up 10.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.19 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Value Line in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

