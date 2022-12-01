UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Down 1.7%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.
UTG Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.
UTG Company Profile
UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.
