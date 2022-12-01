UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Trading Down 1.7%

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.50.

UTG Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

UTG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.