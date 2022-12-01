USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.10

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.25. USD Partners shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 69,149 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

USD Partners Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USD Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.20%. USD Partners’s payout ratio is currently -32.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at $49,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in USD Partners in the first quarter valued at $147,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 24.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USD Partners

(Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.