UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Short Interest Update

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,380,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 9,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in UP Fintech by 110.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 334,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UP Fintech by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UP Fintech by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UP Fintech Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,640. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter.

About UP Fintech

(Get Rating)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.