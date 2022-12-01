United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $2,220,240.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $2,220,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,078.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.61. 267,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,483. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.45.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 205.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after purchasing an additional 431,739 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,011.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,393,000 after buying an additional 179,163 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after buying an additional 163,542 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after buying an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.