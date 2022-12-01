United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Stock Price Up 71.1%

United States Basketball League, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USBL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 71.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 7,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 2,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

United States Basketball League Trading Down 15.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

United States Basketball League Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Basketball League, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in developing and managing a professional basketball league, the United States Basketball League in the United States. It focuses on evaluating and assessing new business opportunities. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Basketball League Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Basketball League and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.