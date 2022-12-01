United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

UBFO stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $120.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of United Security Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

