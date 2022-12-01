United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

