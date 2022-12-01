United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Price Performance
OTCMKTS:UBAB traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479. The company has a market capitalization of $118.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.41. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.
United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile
