Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,075 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 1,075 ($12.86) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
UTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.76) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.26) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,142.86 ($13.67).
Unite Group Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 922.50 ($11.04) on Monday. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 887.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 678.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.
Unite Group Company Profile
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
