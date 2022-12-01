Unite Group (LON:UTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,075 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.56) to GBX 1,075 ($12.86) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

UTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.15) to GBX 1,100 ($13.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.76) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.26) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,142.86 ($13.67).

Get Unite Group alerts:

Unite Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 922.50 ($11.04) on Monday. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 773 ($9.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 887.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,024.97. The firm has a market cap of £3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 678.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04.

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.