Uniswap Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.46 billion and approximately $103.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00034586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00458514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022885 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001275 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005695 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018752 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000920 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.79290521 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 560 active market(s) with $112,062,668.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

