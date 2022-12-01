uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $157,356.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 431,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,349. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

uniQure Company Profile

QURE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut uniQure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

