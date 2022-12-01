uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $157,356.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $157,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,775.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. 431,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,349. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. uniQure has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 1,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 80,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,935,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
