Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Update

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the October 31st total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,047 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

About Unicycive Therapeutics

NASDAQ UNCY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,016. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

