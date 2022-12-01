UMA (UMA) Price Tops $1.69

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. UMA has a total market cap of $116.76 million and $4.55 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00009874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

