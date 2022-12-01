Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in November

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 529,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in Udemy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 6,503,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Udemy by 330.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,082,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 831,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after purchasing an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 16.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 592,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 958.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

Udemy Price Performance

Udemy Company Profile

UDMY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 30,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,971. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49. Udemy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

