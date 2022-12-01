UBS Group Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $140.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $184.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:SNOW opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $378.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.