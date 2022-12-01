UBS Group Lowers Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $162.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $160.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a PE ratio of 296.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $136.04 and a 1 year high of $299.27.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,017,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.