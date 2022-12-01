UBS Group Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $83.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

Shares of ES traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,216. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,413,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,462,474,000 after acquiring an additional 871,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,182,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,221,000 after acquiring an additional 499,204 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after acquiring an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,375,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,220,000 after acquiring an additional 158,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,431,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,342,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

