UBS Group Boosts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $83.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.45.
Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of ES traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,216. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
