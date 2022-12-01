Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 58,955 shares.The stock last traded at $290.59 and had previously closed at $292.78.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.79 and its 200 day moving average is $308.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SW Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 18.2% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,850,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,750,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,074,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

