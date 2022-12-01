Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $110.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWLO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Twilio Trading Up 7.1 %

NYSE TWLO opened at $49.02 on Friday. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $297.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $200,903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.



