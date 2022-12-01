Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Short Interest Update

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Performance

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 0.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,239,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 11.1% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,518,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 151,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 15.2% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,514,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 5.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,039,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.44% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Company Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

