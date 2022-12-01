Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Turquoise Hill Resources

In related news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP bought 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$39.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$427,290.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 22,948,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$916,403,579.25. In other Turquoise Hill Resources news, insider Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.93 per share, with a total value of C$427,290.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,948,126 shares in the company, valued at C$916,403,579.25. Also, Director Matthew Charles Halbower purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$951,465.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,068,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$839,901,274.31. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 270,000 shares of company stock worth $10,720,415.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Shares of TRQ opened at C$42.12 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$17.41 and a 12 month high of C$42.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.