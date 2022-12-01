Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,700 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the October 31st total of 573,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 207,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,906. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

