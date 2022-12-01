Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TCNNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNNF traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $28.00.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

