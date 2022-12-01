Truist Financial Cuts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.12% from the stock’s current price.
ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.
Elastic Stock Down 11.6 %
Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $54.10 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Elastic by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
