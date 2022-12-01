TrueUSD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. TrueUSD has a market cap of $754.52 million and $34.46 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005851 BTC on popular exchanges.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 754,756,256 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
