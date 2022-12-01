Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading Up 0.1%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.42. Approximately 229 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRRSF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.