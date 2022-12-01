Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,200 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DNB Markets raised Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock remained flat at $19.55 during midday trading on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

Featured Stories

