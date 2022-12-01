Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director F Barry Bays Sells 9,400 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $207,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,528,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,829.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F Barry Bays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, F Barry Bays sold 17,123 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $361,124.07.

On Tuesday, October 18th, F Barry Bays sold 25,428 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $610,780.56.

On Wednesday, October 5th, F Barry Bays sold 16,274 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $367,304.18.

On Tuesday, September 27th, F Barry Bays sold 14,424 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $322,520.64.

On Tuesday, September 13th, F Barry Bays sold 19,700 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $442,462.00.

Treace Medical Concepts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.38. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,740,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,334,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,172,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

About Treace Medical Concepts

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

