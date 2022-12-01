TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TANNL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.29.

