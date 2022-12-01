Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,628,456 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 377,100 shares during the quarter. Transocean makes up approximately 8.0% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $15,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 47,816 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.24. 275,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,598,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIG. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

