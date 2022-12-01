Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,096,300 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,579,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30,963.0 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNLIF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.74) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.19) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.43) to GBX 403 ($4.82) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.20) to GBX 370 ($4.43) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.60.

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $3.40 on Thursday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

