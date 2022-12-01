Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Up 51.6% in November

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,952,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 13,824,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.0 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,543. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $1.6387 dividend. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

