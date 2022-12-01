Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 145.5% in November

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,300 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the October 31st total of 258,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,333.0 days.
Tosoh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $11.28 during trading on Thursday. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88.
About Tosoh
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tosoh (TOSCF)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Tosoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tosoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.