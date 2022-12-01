Toncoin Trading Up 3.8% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and $10.78 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00010702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,937.08 or 1.00006325 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00246417 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

