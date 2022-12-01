Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Short Interest Down 23.4% in November

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

TOL traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.35. The company had a trading volume of 92,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,601. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $39.53 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

